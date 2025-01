Even as Russia stops gas deliveries to Moldova, along with all gas transit to the EU through Ukraine, on Jan. 1, Moscow continues to meddle in the domestic politics of Moldova, which remains stubbornly pro-European. VOA Russian speaks to experts who predict that the Russian pressure will only increase ahead of the 2025 parliamentary elections in Moldova, an event that now looms large in Russia’s confrontation with the West.

