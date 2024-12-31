France said Tuesday it had carried out airstrikes against Islamic State militant positions in Syria.

French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said in a post on X that the strikes happened Sunday, but did not specify where in Syria they took place.

The French action follows several rounds of U.S. strikes against Islamic State targets in the weeks since rebels ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad from power.

Islamic State militants took control of large areas of eastern Syria and western Iraq in 2014, drawing an international response that included a U.S.-led coalition aimed at defeating the group.

The militants have lost much of the territory they once held, but they are still present in Syria.

The Western military strikes come amid questions about Syria’s political and security future following the fall of Assad’s government.

The rebels who led the quick advance that ended with Assad leaving the country have announced they would dissolve all rebel groups and incorporate them under the Syrian military.

Syria’s new authorities announced Tuesday the selection of Murhaf Abu Qasra as the new defense minister.

Qasra was a leading figure in the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group that led the rebel push to topple Assad.

Some information for this story was provided by Agence France-Presse and Reuters.

