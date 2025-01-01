Officials in Ukraine’s capital said Wednesday a Russian drone attack injured at least six people.

Serhii Popko, head of Kyiv’s City Military Administration, said on Telegram that the attack damaged multiple buildings and a tram track.

In Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region, Governor Serhiy Lysak said Russia attacked with artillery, rockets and drones, damaging seven houses and a medical center.

Officials in the Cherkasy and Mykolaiv regions reported that Ukrainian air defenses shot down several Russian drones overnight.

Russia’s defense ministry said Wednesday it destroyed a Ukrainian drone over the Kursk region.

In neighboring Bryansk, the regional governor said Russian air defenses destroyed two drones, and that there were no casualties or damage.

In a New Year’s Eve address to his nation Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country would do everything it could in the new year to end the war with Russia.

“And every day in the coming year, I, and all of us, must fight for a Ukraine that is strong enough. Because only such a Ukraine is respected and heard, both on the battlefield and at the negotiating table,” Zelenskyy said.

“May 2025 be our year. The year of Ukraine. We know that peace will not be given to us as a gift, but we will do everything to stop Russia and end the war. This is what each of us wishes for,” he added.

In 2024, Ukraine gave up seven times more ground than it did in 2023: about 4,000 square kilometers, mostly in the east, according to data from the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War. At the same time, Ukraine took several hundred square kilometers of Russian territory in Kursk. Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Some information for this story was provided by Agence France-Presse and Reuters.

