Ukraine’s military said Thursday it shot down 47 drones Russian forces launched overnight at areas in central and eastern Ukraine.

Russia used a total of 72 drones in its attacks, the military said.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down drones over the Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Odessa and Sumy regions.

Officials in those areas did not immediately report any major damage.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Thursday it destroyed 13 Ukrainian drones, mostly along the Russia-Ukraine border. Intercepts took place in Bryansk, Belgorod, Kursk, Kaluga and Voronezh.

The governors of Bryansk and Kaluga said there were no reports of casualties or damage in their regions.

Thursday’s attacks came a day after Russian forces killed at least two people in Kyiv.

Some information for this story came from Reuters.

