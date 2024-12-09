Ukraine’s military said Monday it shot down 18 drones that Russian forces deployed in overnight attacks.

The Ukrainian air force said the intercepts took place over the Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytsky, Odesa, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Ternopil and Vinnytsia regions.

There were no reports of casualties or major damage.

Ukrainian air defenses also shot down two Russian guided missiles, the military said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Monday its air defenses destroyed 13 Ukrainian aerial drones.

Most of the drones were shot down near the Russia-Ukraine border in the Belgorod and Rostov regions. Two of the drones were destroyed over Astrakhan, located about 200 kilometers from the border.

