Russian drone attacks overnight hit multiple Ukrainian regions and injured at least six people, officials said Tuesday.

In the Odesa region in southern Ukraine, Governor Oleh Kiper said Russian forces attacked overnight with drones and missiles, injuring at least four people.

Debris from drones destroyed by Ukrainian air defenses damaged four apartment buildings and five houses, as well as a grain warehouse, Kiper said on Telegram.

Kharkiv Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram that falling drone debris injured at least two people, while destroying several homes and damaging at least five others.

Officials in Chernihiv said Russian drone attacks damaged houses and outbuildings, but did not hurt anyone.

Mykolaiv Governor Vitaliy Kim said air defenses destroyed two drones over his region, while officials in Sumy reported the military shot down four drones.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday it shot down five Ukrainian drones over the Smolensk region.

Smolensk Governor Vasily Anokhin said on Telegram there were no reports of damage or casualties.

Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz said Russian air defenses shot down one Ukrainian drone over his region, with no damage reported.

Some information for this story was provided by Reuters.



…