Russia said Wednesday it shot down 104 Ukrainian drones overnight as attacks targeted several areas that Ukrainian forces do not routinely assault deeper inside of Russia.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported shooting down about three-quarters of the drones in areas along the Russia-Ukraine border, including over the Kursk, Bryansk, Smolensk and Belgorod regions.

Smolensky Governor Vasily Anokhin said on Telegram that Ukraine tried to hit a nuclear power facility, but that there was no damage or casualties.

In Belgorod, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said a Ukrainian drone attacked an apartment building, injuring one person.

One of the uncharacteristic attacks targeted the Nizhny Novgorod region, located southeast of Moscow and about 800 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

The Russian Defense Ministry said it shot down three drones over the region. Governor Gleb Nikitin said drone fragments damaged a building and caused a fire, but did not hurt anyone.

The damaged building appeared to belong to petrochemical company Sibur, which said it temporarily halted operations at its plant in Kstovo after drone debris sparked a fire.

Russian air defenses also shot down Ukrainian drones over the Tver and Leningrad regions, north of Moscow, which are not among the areas typically included in Ukraine’s attacks.

In Ukraine’s Mykolaiv region, Governor Vitaliy Kim said on Telegram that a Russian missile strike hit a food industry business, killing two people.

Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper said Wednesday that Russian drones targeted port infrastructure, damaging multiple buildings but not causing any casualties.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram that falling drone debris damaged a metro station in the Ukrainian capital.

Officials in Sumy said Ukrainian air defenses shot down two drones overnight.

Some information for this report is provided by Agence France-Presse and Reuters.

