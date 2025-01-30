Ukrainian officials said Thursday a Russian drone attack killed at least four people in the northeastern city of Sumy.

The regional state administration in Sumy said a drone hit a high-rise residential building, and that the attack also injured nine people.

Ukraine’s military said it shot down 37 of the 81 drones that Russian forces launched overnight.

Intercepts took place over the Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Poltava, Odesa, Sumy and Zhytomyr regions, the military said.

Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram that falling drone debris damaged two residential buildings, a grain warehouse and a hospital.

Officials in Zhytomyr said drone fragments damaged six houses.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Thursday it shot down three Ukrainian drones overnight in Belgorod and another two drones in Bryansk.

US aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday he has received an initial report on “critical programs” previously funded by American support that are now suspended.

U.S. President Donald Trump has suspended funding of many foreign programs to conduct a 90-day audit of foreign aid.

Zelenskyy said the key areas that have been affected by the frozen funds are the energy sector, veteran projects and border crossings.

Ukrainian officials have been instructed to continue their own audit of areas affected by the frozen funds, Zelenskyy said.

Some information for this report came from Agence France-Presse and Reuters.

