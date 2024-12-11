Russian officials said Wednesday that Ukrainian aerial attacks caused damage in two regions along the Russia-Ukraine border.

Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram that a drone attack caused a fire at a factory that was later extinguished.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Wednesday it destroyed 14 Ukrainian aerial drones launched in overnight attacks.

In the Rostov region, acting governor Yuri Slyusar said Wednesday a missile attack damaged an industrial facility and more than a dozen cars at the port of Taganrog.

Slyusar said on Telegram that preliminary information indicated no one was hurt in the attack.

In Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia Governor Ivan Fedorov said Wednesday the death toll from a Russian missile strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia a day earlier had risen to six people, with another 22 wounded.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after the attack that his government was talking with allies about getting additional air defense aid.

“Right now, we do not have enough systems to protect our country from Russian missiles,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly address. “However, our partners have these systems. Once again, we reiterate: air defense systems should save lives, not gather dust in storage facilities.”

…