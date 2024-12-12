European Union ambassadors have agreed to a new raft of sanctions against Russia because of its war on Ukraine, mainly targeting Russia’s massive shadow fleet of ships, the EU’s Hungarian presidency said Wednesday.

The Associated Press reports the new sanctions are directed at some 50 “routinely decrepit” ships that Russia uses to avoid restrictions on transporting oil and fuel.

“I welcome the adoption of our 15th package of sanctions, targeting in particular Russia’s shadow fleet,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen posted on X.

The sanctions, which are expected to be formally adopted by the EU on Monday, will add additional entities and individuals to the current list. Details about the new list of sanctions will be revealed when they are published in the EU’s legal journal.

The current roster of sanctions imposed against Russia by the 27-member European bloc names more than 2,000 individuals and entities. The sanctions have included travel bans and the freezing of assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his associates, as well as several Russian lawmakers.

The EU initiated the sanctions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nearly three years ago.

Some information for this report came from Reuters and The Associated Press.

…