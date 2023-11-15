Before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Natalia Dresvyannikova was managing a women’s shelter in the Kyiv region, helping women in difficult situations. After the invasion, the shelter opened its doors to displaced women and those freed from captivity. Today, these women are taught to embroider and then get help finding employment. Iryna Shynkarenko has the story, narrated by Anna Rice.
