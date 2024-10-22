Russian President Vladimir Putin called Chinese President Xi Jinping his “dear friend,” amid growing cooperation between Moscow and Beijing, as the leaders met at the BRICS summit in Kazan.

Xi also expressed his gratitude at the meeting regarding the increasing partnership between Russia and China, saying the “profound relationship” between the two countries has “continuously deepened and expanded comprehensive strategic coordination and practical cooperation.”

Since Russia launched its military offensive in Ukraine in 2022, China has been a key partner providing military assistance to Moscow in the forms of dual use components and technology and tools that could be used for military machines.

Shortly before Russia’s military offensive, China declared a “no limits” partnership with Russia when Putin visited Beijing.

Xi said Beijing’s cooperation with Moscow is a stabilizing factor for the world.

“The world is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century, and the international situation is chaotic and intertwined,” Xi told Putin, adding that ties between the countries have “injected strong impetus into the development, revitalization and modernization of the two countries” and “made important contributions to upholding international equity and justice.”

Kremlin foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov said the BRICS meeting in Kazan is the countries’ “largest foreign policy event ever held,” as Russia is hosting 36 countries and 20 heads of state.

The Kremlin sees the meeting as an opportunity for a rallying point to defy Western influences in global affairs.

The BRICS alliance refers to a grouping of emerging economies whose core members are Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, but has been expanding rapidly to include Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. In addition, Turkey, Azerbaijan and Malaysia have formally applied to become members, while other countries have expressed their interest in joining the alliance.

