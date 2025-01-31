After Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, artist and illustrator George Butler traveled to the war-torn country to paint scenes of modern wartime life. He also collected the testimonies of 25 ordinary people, which he has gathered in his book titled “Ukraine: Remember Also Me.” Mariia Ulianovska has the story. Videographer: Viacheslav Filiushkin; Video editor: Maxym Shulga

…

за темою: