Russian drone attacks damaged infrastructure sites in western, central and eastern Ukraine on Monday.

Ukraine’s air force said it shot down 57 of the 108 total drones that Russian forces launched overnight.

The intercepts took place over the Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy, Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions, the military said.

Officials in Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk and Sumy said drone attacks hit “critical infrastructure.”

Dnipropetrovsk Governor Serhiy Lysak also said on Telegram that Russian shelling Monday injured at least five people in the city of Nikopol.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defenses shot down 32 Ukrainian drones, including intercepts over Voronezh, Belgorod, Kursk, Oryol and Tver.

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram that a Ukrainian drone attack damaged a house, but did not hurt anyone.

A Kremlin spokesperson said Monday that Russia had not received any signals about a potential meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.

The comment came days after Putin said he and Trump should discuss the war in Ukraine as well as energy prices.

Some information for this story was provided by Agence France-Presse and Reuters

