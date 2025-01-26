Ukrainian Sergeant Serhiy Danilets was struck by enemy tank fire and lost his right arm fighting Russian troops in 2022. To help restore his mobility, world-renowned Swedish orthopedic surgeon Rickard Branemark traveled to Kyiv to perform the surgery. Anna Kosstutschenko has the story. VOA footage and video editing by Pavel Suhodolskiy.
2025-01-27