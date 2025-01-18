Ukrainian officials say at least four people were killed early Saturday in a nighttime Russian attack in the capital, Kyiv.

Timur Tkachenko, head of the Ukrainian capital’s military administration said on Telegram that the deaths occurred in the city’s Shevchenkivsky district. He said the Holosiivsky district on the west bank of the Dnipro River that runs through the city and the Desnyansky district on the opposite bank were hit with falling debris.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said air defenses were in operation around the city.

On Friday, a Russian missile attack killed at least four people and injured at 14 others in the southern-central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his daily address.

“Such strikes, such losses, simply would not have happened if we had received all the necessary air defense systems that we have been talking about with our partners for such a long time and that are available in the world,” he said.

Earlier Friday, Zelenskyy, who was born in Kryvyi Rih, condemned the attack on Telegram. “Each such terrorist attack is another reminder of who we are dealing with. Russia will not stop on its own — it can only be stopped by joint pressure,” he said.

The attack also damaged an educational facility and two five-story buildings, officials said.

VOA was unable to independently verify the reports.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian drone attack late Friday ignited a fire at an industrial site in Russia’s Kaluga region, about 170 kilometers from the shared border.

“As a result of a drone attack in Lyudinovo, a fire broke out on the territory of an industrial enterprise,” regional Governor Vladislav Shapsha posted on Telegram.

Agence France-Presse reported that unverified videos on unofficial Russia social media showed what they said was the attack targeting an oil depot.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has previously said he would be able to stop the war in Ukraine in one day, but he has not specified how he would do so.

Trump aides recently said the new plan is to end the war within the first 100 days of the administration.

Some information in this report came from Reuters and Agence France-Presse.

…