GENEVA — The United Nations is appealing for $3.2 billion to provide humanitarian assistance for 8.2 million Ukrainians whose lives have been upended by Russia’s invasion of their country nearly three years ago.

“This has been a period of huge tragedy and despair, destruction and disruption,” Tom Fletcher, U.N. undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, told journalists in Kyiv at the launch of the U.N. appeal with the government of Ukraine.

“We must be here at the side of the Ukrainian people as they respond to the consequences of a devastating war,” he said, noting that “the needs are great.”

“We have to respond by showing a real, genuine, sustained international engagement. We have to respond with heart. And when I say sustained, I mean that we will be here with the Ukrainian people for as long as it takes to meet these needs,” Fletcher said.

The lion’s share of the twin humanitarian and refugee response plans for 2025 — $2.62 billion — will be used to support 6 million people out of more than 12 million people inside Ukraine who need humanitarian aid.

“We are prioritizing the most vulnerable. This is vulnerability driven and needs driven, and our aim is to support people wherever they are,” Matthias Schmale, U.N. resident and humanitarian coordinator in Ukraine, said.

“It is not geography-based. It is vulnerability and needs-based. Inevitably, a big part of the needs are along the front line. We are supporting those who have chosen to stay near the front line … particularly people with disabilities and older people who find it difficult to move,” he said.

A smaller amount of money — $ 1.2 billion — will provide relief and protection over the next two years for more than 2 million Ukrainians who have been forced to flee their homes and have taken refuge in 11 eastern European host countries bordering Ukraine.

“There are almost 7 million Ukrainian refugees outside the country,” said Filippo Grandi, U.N. high commissioner for refugees.

He explained that the current appeal does not cover all host countries because national governments, mainly in western Europe, are able to support the Ukrainian refugees. But the 11 border states of asylum such as Poland and Moldova, “really need extra support from the international community.”

“So, we are very grateful for what all governments hosting refugees — these 11 countries and others — have done to give refugees access to health services, to education, to the labor market,” he said. “But of course, we are about to enter the fourth year of this hospitality, and it is important that this generosity continues.”

At the same time, Grandi stressed that “the objective is not to make sure that these people are refugees forever. The objective is for this to create the conditions for these people to return to Ukraine. This is what the majority of the refugees want.”

Last July and August, the UNHCR surveyed more than 11,150 refugee households across Europe and inside Ukraine among internally displaced people and returnees. It found that 61% of Ukrainian refugees and 73% of internally displaced people surveyed “still plan and hope to return home one day.”

Fletcher urged the international community to “stay the course with the people of Ukraine.”

“The needs we have described are great. We are conscious, obviously, that the president, the government, are seeking negotiations, seeking ways to try to end this war. But just because you end a war does not mean the needs go away,” Fletcher said.

“We recognize the needs will change. But even if we get progress, even if we get good news in the period ahead, we will still need to be here alongside our Ukrainian partners supporting the Ukrainian people,” he said.

