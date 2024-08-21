Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, nearly half a million Ukrainians have come to the United States, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported in February. Many refugees appear to be adapting to life in their new country, but war trauma still lingers, and they miss their homeland. Khrystyna Shevchenko has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. (Camera: Khrystyna Shevchenko)

