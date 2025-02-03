Russian officials said Monday that Ukrainian drone attacks targeted energy facilities in two regions in southwestern Russia.

Volgograd Governor Andrei Bocharov said falling debris from drones destroyed by Russian air defenses sparked fires at an oil refinery.

Astrakhan Governor Igor Babushkin said the Ukrainian attacks focused on fuel and energy facilities, starting a fire in his region but causing no casualties.

The officials did not give details about the sites involved in the attacks.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Monday it shot down 71 Ukrainian drones overnight, including over the Rostov, Volgograd, Astrakhan, Voronezh, Belgorod and Kursk regions.

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram the attacks damaged three houses and an agricultural business.

Ukraine’s military said Monday it destroyed 38 of the 71 drones that Russian forces launched in overnight attacks.

The intercepts took place over the Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Kyiv, Poltava, Sumy, Vinnytsia and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Cherkasy Governor Ihor Taburets said on Telegram that falling drone debris damaged four residential buildings.

Kharkiv Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported the Russian attack damaged a school.

Some information for this story was provided by Reuters

