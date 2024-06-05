The Kakhovka Dam in southern Ukraine collapsed on June 6, 2023, flooding hundreds of square kilometers and damaging homes, infrastructure and the environment. Ukraine blames Russian forces, which occupied the dam. Russia denies the accusation. A year later, the impact of the collapse is ongoing. Lesia Bakalets has the story. Videographer: Vladyslav Smilianets
…
The Kakhovka Dam in southern Ukraine collapsed on June 6, 2023, flooding hundreds of square kilometers and damaging homes, infrastructure and the environment. Ukraine blames Russian forces, which occupied the dam. Russia denies the accusation. A year later, the impact of the collapse is ongoing. Lesia Bakalets has the story. Videographer: Vladyslav Smilianets
2024-06-05