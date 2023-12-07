European Union leaders are in Beijing Thursday for a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders.

Ahead of the meetings, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the two sides would discuss “how to rebalance our economic relationship,” highlighting China’s position as the EU’s “most important trading partner,” and stressing the need to address the trade imbalance between them.

Von der Leyen said the meetings would also include discussion of cooperation on climate change and on rules for artificial intelligence.

She also highlighted a need for the EU and China to use their roles as major world powers to respond to the war in Ukraine and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“We have a shared interest in peace and security and the effective functioning of the rules-based international order and to find solutions to global challenges,” Von der Leyen said. “This is why it is essential to put an end to the Russian aggression against Ukraine and establish a just and lasting peace consistent with the U.N. charter and in the same vein to do everything possible to work for a two-state solution in the Middle East.”

Xi said in his opening remarks that China and the European Union must “work together to promote world stability and prosperity.”

“China and the EU should be partners in mutually beneficial cooperation and continuously enhance political mutual trust,” Xi said.

