The shooting attack against Slovakia’s populist Prime Minister last month has highlighted divisions in Central Europe, a region that’s become especially polarized in the wake of Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine. Jon Spier narrates this story from Europe reporter Ricardo Marquina. (Camera: Ricardo Marquina)
…
The shooting attack against Slovakia’s populist Prime Minister last month has highlighted divisions in Central Europe, a region that’s become especially polarized in the wake of Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine. Jon Spier narrates this story from Europe reporter Ricardo Marquina. (Camera: Ricardo Marquina)
2024-06-06