As world leaders and aging veterans gathered Thursday for D-Day ceremonies on the beaches of Normandy, France, towns across the region held their own celebrations, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the 1944 Allied landings. Lisa Bryant reports from the Normandy town of Carentan-les-Marais.
2024-06-07