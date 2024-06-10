Prague, Czech Republic — The Czech Republic said Monday it would open a new center to boost cultural and diplomatic ties in the Taiwanese capital, Taipei, this week, a move likely to anger China.

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory under its one-China policy, and last month launched military drills around the self-ruled island.

The Czech Republic, a European Union and NATO member, officially embraces the one-China policy, like the EU, but its officials foster close ties with Taiwan.

“The Czech Centre in Taiwan will launch its activity on Friday, June 14” with an exhibition of Czech photographs, the foreign ministry said.

The CTK news agency quoted Czech Centres head Jitka Panek Jurkova as saying that Czechs “want to be seen and heard in Taipei.”

“The Czech Centre in Taipei is designed to deepen the understanding among the Taiwanese public of traditional and especially contemporary Czech culture,” she added.

The foreign ministry currently has 28 Czech Centres promoting the Czech Republic in 25 countries across the world but not in China.

