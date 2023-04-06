Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday wrapped up his first official visit to Poland since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of his country. On the one-day visit, the Ukrainian leader thanked his Polish hosts for standing – in Zelenskyy’s words – “shoulder to shoulder” with Ukraine, in what he described as a “historic relationship.” VOA Eastern Europe bureau chief Myroslava Gongadze reports from Warsaw. Camera: Daniil Batushchak

