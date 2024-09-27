President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met Thursday with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to discuss U.S. support for the war in Ukraine. Republicans, meanwhile, denounced Zelenskyy’s visit to a Pennsylvania factory, calling it partisan. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara reports.
