The United Nations’ highest court says it has jurisdiction to rule on a request by Kyiv for a declaration saying it is not responsible for Russia’s claims of genocide, the justification offered by the Kremlin ahead of its 2022 invasion of Ukraine. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more.
2024-02-04