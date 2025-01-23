With the new U.S. administration pushing for a quick end to the war in Ukraine, many of the country’s 3.5 million internally displaced hope to return to their homes. Many of those homes have been destroyed and for many people, that means rebuilding from nothing. Lesia Bakalets in Kyiv has their story. VOA footage by Vladyslav Smilianets.
