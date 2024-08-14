Authorities in Britain are trying to work out the origins of the violent far-right protests that erupted in towns and cities across the country earlier this month. While some blame simple racism and false news spread on social media, others say deeper social and economic forces are at work. Henry Ridgwell reports.
…
Authorities in Britain are trying to work out the origins of the violent far-right protests that erupted in towns and cities across the country earlier this month. While some blame simple racism and false news spread on social media, others say deeper social and economic forces are at work. Henry Ridgwell reports.
2024-08-15