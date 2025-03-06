About 20% of Ukraine’s territory — including thousands of villages and small towns — is controlled by Russia. Life changed dramatically for many Ukrainians after Russia’s invasion, and some places — like Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar and Vovchansk — were almost fully destroyed. Kateryna Besedina looks at how some Ukrainians are coping with the upheaval in this story narrated by Anna Rice. Camera: Serge Sokolov.

