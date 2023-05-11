Britain is reportedly preparing to designate the Wagner group – a Russian private army that is deeply involved in the invasion of Ukraine – as a terrorist organization. The European Union and the United States are debating similar moves. That would put the group in the same bracket as Islamic State and al-Qaida. Henry Ridgwell reports from London.
