Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, some Ukrainian artists and graphic designers have chosen to fight not only with weapons but also with their creative talent. Their work has been collected in a book called “Wartime Posters,” which was on display recently in New York. Iryna Solomko has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. Camera: Pavlo Terekhov
2024-08-12