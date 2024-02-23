Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has separated many couples and families, as men headed to frontlines and women and children moved away. Iryna Shynkarenko talked with a Ukrainian refugee who moved to the U.S. with her daughter about they they deal with the challenge of living apart. Anna Rice narrated her story. Video: Kostiantyn Golubchyk
