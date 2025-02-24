Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, who has ruled the republic since 2007, said he wants to remain in power for life.

VOA Russian spoke to regional experts who believe that despite this being illegal according to Russian laws, Kadyrov will resist stepping down in 2026 when his term ends.

Oleg Orlov from the Nobel Prize-winning Memorial group draws parallels between Kadyrov and Russian President Vladimir Putin, both relying on repression to continue their rule.

