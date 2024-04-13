Skip to content
стрічка:
VOA immigration weekly recap, April 7-13, 2024
US: China strengthens Russian war machine with surging equipment sales
American goes missing in Russian-controlled eastern Ukraine, police say
Belgium investigates alleged Russian interference in EU elections
Russia strikes more Ukraine energy infrastructure
German chancellor heads to Beijing amid efforts to balance trade, geopolitical concerns
Analysts: US military aid to allies would give US defense industry needed boost
Russia deceives foreigners to work, fight on Ukraine front lines, analysts say
Kyiv asks allies for help against alleged Russian abuse of Ukrainian POWs
Wife of Julian Assange: Biden’s comments mean case could be moving in right direction
Ukraine’s parliament passes controversial law to boost conscripts, fill army ranks
Nine people killed as boat capsizes in Mediterranean, Italy coast guard says
Zelenskyy calls for action, not ‘lengthy discussions’ on Ukraine military aid after widespread Russian attack
Top US general warns Ukraine on brink of being overrun by Russia
EU lawmakers approve an overhaul of migration law, hoping to deprive the far right of votes
ПРАВДА УКРАЇНИ
Primary Navigation Menu
Menu
Важливі новини
важливі українські та світові новини
Суспільство і влада
громадянське суспільство контролює владу
Корупція
про хабарників і їх родичів
Україна і українці
усе про успіхи і проблеми українців
Війна
фронтові та військові новини
Світові новини
новини з усього світу
Бізнес
бізнесові та економічні новини
Вибирайте
найкращі товари та послуги за вигідними цінами
Про нас
Цікаві посилання
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Контакти
En
VOA immigration weekly recap, April 7-13, 2024
…
поширити:
Telegram
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Mastodon
Nextdoor
Email
Print
за темою:
2024-04-13
Previous Post:
US: China strengthens Russian war machine with surging equipment sales
коментуйте:
Cancel reply
Copyrights © 2004-2024
Правда України
·
Dmnsa
·
eStudio
·
seLLines
·
Купуй!
·
MeNeedIt