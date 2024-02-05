Skip to content
US Senate Releases Security Bill Including Ukraine, Israel Aid
US Senate Unveils $118 Billion Bipartisan Bill to Tighten Border Security, Aid Ukraine and Israel
Iran Says Yemen Strikes ‘Contradict’ US, UK Policy
World Court Agrees to Hear Part of Ukraine-Russia Genocide Case
Greek Farmers Vow to Escalate Protests Over Promised Government Compensation
Other Nations’ Aid Key in Fight Against Russia, Zelenskyy Says
Turkey Commemorates Its Worst Disaster of Modern Times
Dozens Detained in Moscow as Wives of Russian Soldiers Protest
20 Killed in Shelling in Russian-Occupied Eastern Ukraine
Farmers Block Roads With Tractors in Protest of EU Regulations
House Bill Seeks $17.6 Billion for Israel, None for Ukraine, Taiwan
Fears of Israeli Push to Rafah, Last Haven for Gaza Refugees
After Decade of Conflict and Turmoil, Ukrainians See a Long Road Ahead
Too Pretty? Easter Poster of Jesus Prompts Criticism in Spain
In Rare Intervention, US Urges Ally Britain to ‘Reassess’ Size of Military
