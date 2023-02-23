A U.S.-based search-and-rescue team is back home, having deployed to Turkey after the country suffered devastating earthquakes earlier this month. Begum Donmez Ersoz reports on the specialized team from Fairfax County, Virginia, and the lifesaving duties it performed. Camera: Tezcan Taskiran.
