Javelin anti-tank missile systems are part of a new $275 million aid package the U.S. is sending to Ukraine. Since 2022, the Javelin has become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance against Russia’s aggression. Anna Kosstutschenko has the story. VOA footage and video editing by Pavel Suhodolskiy.
…
Javelin anti-tank missile systems are part of a new $275 million aid package the U.S. is sending to Ukraine. Since 2022, the Javelin has become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance against Russia’s aggression. Anna Kosstutschenko has the story. VOA footage and video editing by Pavel Suhodolskiy.
2024-06-27