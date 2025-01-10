The U.S. and Japan Friday imposed new sanctions on Russia, in moves designed to constrain Russia’s ability to continue funding its war on Ukraine.

The U.S. sanctions, imposed through the Treasury Department and announced simultaneously through the State Department and the White House, are aimed at reducing Russia’s revenue from energy production, and target two of Russia’s largest oil producers, Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegas.

Those sanctioned include more than 200 entities and individuals involved in Russia’s energy sector, including traders of Russian oil, Russia-based oilfield service providers, and Russian energy officials. The U.S. also designated 180 oil-carrying vessels as “blocked property.” Many are part of Russia’s “shadow fleet,” used to covertly transport Russian oil around the world.

In a statement issued by the White House, deputy national security adviser Daleep Singh said, “These measures will collectively drain billions of dollars per month from the Kremlin’s war chest and, in doing so, intensify the costs and risks for Moscow to continue its senseless war.”

Likewise, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi announced Friday that Tokyo is freezing the assets of 33 organizations and 12 individuals, including a North Korean national, under the country’s foreign exchange and foreign trade law.

An additional 53 organizations from Russia, China and other countries became subject to export bans and other measures. The cabinet secretary said Japan was taking the actions in response to North Korea’s support for the Russian war effort and Russia’s use of third nations to avoid previous sanctions.

From his X social media account, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude and called both measures “a significant blow” to Russia’s ability to wage war.

He said Japan’s measures will help “limit Russia’s access to critical microelectronics and [creates] additional obstacles for the production of missiles and drones.” Zelenskyy said the U.S. sanctions on Russia’s oil producing sector will disrupt Russia’s entire supply chain.

“Such actions send a clear message: Criminals must pay for their crimes,” Zelenskyy said. “The less revenue Russia earns from oil and other energy resources, the sooner peace will be restored.”

Moscow, naturally, had a different reaction. During a telephone news briefing Friday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters that through the sanctions, the outgoing Biden administration is trying “to leave behind the most toxic legacy possible when it comes to bilateral relations” between Russia and the United States.

Peskov, referring to a new round of military aid approved by the U.S. and its European allies in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on Thursday, also accused the outgoing Biden administration of trying to perpetuate the war in Ukraine before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Thursday that the United States will provide an additional $500 million in military aid to Ukraine.

Some information for this report was provided by The Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse.

…