President Donald Trump’s special envoy to Ukraine and Russia visited Kyiv Wednesday, a day after U.S.-Russian talks in Saudi Arabia. The diplomatic moves come as Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart lash out at each other over the war’s origins and plans to end it. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more.
2025-02-19