Defense leaders from about 50 nations held another meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on Thursday at NATO headquarters to discuss Kyiv’s current needs following the start of its latest counteroffensive. VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb has more from Brussels.
…
Defense leaders from about 50 nations held another meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on Thursday at NATO headquarters to discuss Kyiv’s current needs following the start of its latest counteroffensive. VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb has more from Brussels.
2023-06-16