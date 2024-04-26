Skip to content
стрічка:
Planned Biden-Erdogan meeting at White House postponed, Turkish official says
US Defense Secretary to announce $6 billion aid package for Ukraine
Russian women face violence from Ukraine veterans
Ukraine pulls US-provided Abrams tanks from front lines over Russian drone threats
‘This is my home’: Life inside Chernobyl’s exclusion zone
Ukraine says Russian missile attack damaged houses in Cherkasy
Spain’s prime minister says he will consider resigning after wife is targeted by judicial probe
Kyiv issues restrictions on passports for military-age men
Biden signs $95 billion foreign aid package
Amnesty: Global rule of law on brink of collapse, fueled by AI
Biden signs $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan
Russia says Ukrainian drones sparked fires in several regions
EU launches investigation into Chinese medical device market
Biden to sign aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan
Officials: US plans $1 billion aid package for Ukraine
ПРАВДА УКРАЇНИ
Primary Navigation Menu
Menu
Важливі новини
важливі українські та світові новини
Суспільство і влада
громадянське суспільство контролює владу
Корупція
про хабарників і їх родичів
Україна і українці
усе про успіхи і проблеми українців
Війна
фронтові та військові новини
Світові новини
новини з усього світу
Бізнес
бізнесові та економічні новини
Вибирайте
найкращі товари та послуги за вигідними цінами
Про нас
Цікаві посилання
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Контакти
En
US Defense Secretary to announce $6 billion aid package for Ukraine
…
поширити:
Telegram
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Mastodon
Nextdoor
Email
Print
за темою:
2024-04-26
Previous Post:
Russian women face violence from Ukraine veterans
Next Post:
Planned Biden-Erdogan meeting at White House postponed, Turkish official says
коментуйте:
Cancel reply
Copyrights © 2004-2024
Правда України
·
Dmnsa
·
eStudio
·
seLLines
·
Купуй!
·
MeNeedIt