British citizen Peter Fouche has been volunteering with Ukraine’s Armed Forces since March 2022. Before Russia’s invasion, he was working as a carpenter in London, but after the start of the war he made the decision to travel to Ukraine to help. In January 2024, he officially enlisted in the country’s Armed Forces. Anna Kosstutschenko met with the man and learned about what motivated him.” Camera and edit: Pavel Suhodolskiy

…

за темою: