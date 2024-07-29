washington — The United States announced a new security assistance package for Ukraine on Monday that is valued at up to $200 million and includes air defenses and anti-tank weapons, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said.

“This includes a presidential drawdown authority package to provide Ukraine with key capabilities for the fight that they’re in, including air defense interceptors, munitions for U.S.- provided HIMARS, artillery and mortar rounds, javelin anti-tank missiles and other anti-tank weapons,” Kirby told reporters.

He said the Department of Defense also is announcing significant security assistance initiative funds to support Ukraine’s defenses over the long term.

“That package includes capabilities to augment Ukraine’s air defenses, long range fires and anti-tank weapons, and to sustain equipment previously committed by the United States,” Kirby said.

Biden has authorized nine security assistance packages since late April, he said.

Ukrainian officials have been urging their allies for months to supply more air defense systems to counter frequent missile and drone attacks from Russian forces.

The United States has provided Ukraine with more than $50 billion worth of military aid since 2022, but there are concerns about the future of U.S. support for Kyiv should Donald Trump win the Nov. 5 presidential election.

“We are grateful to our American partners for their leadership and staunch support. Together, we will win!” the Ukrainian defense ministry said in an X post welcoming the new package.

