Ukrainians in Chasiv Yar — a town near Bakhmut in the east of the country — are enduring near-constant shelling as battles between Russian and Ukrainian forces rage close by. Yaroslava Movchan has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. Camera — Arthur Shagalin.
…
Ukrainians in Chasiv Yar — a town near Bakhmut in the east of the country — are enduring near-constant shelling as battles between Russian and Ukrainian forces rage close by. Yaroslava Movchan has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. Camera — Arthur Shagalin.
2023-02-16