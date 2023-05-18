Chinese special envoy Li Hui arrived in Kyiv this week to discuss efforts by his country to mediate between Russia and Ukraine. Ukrainian analysts say Kyiv has no illusions about China’s ability to deliver a peace agreement, but say it is important for Ukraine to maintain a dialogue with China. Anna Chernikova reports from Kyiv. VOA footage by Eugene Shynkar.
2023-05-19