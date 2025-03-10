The Titans Cup, an all-Ukrainian wheelchair basketball tournament, was held last month in western Ukraine for the first time in nearly 10 years, bringing together teams from across the country. Holding such an event during wartime is a milestone for Ukrainian adaptive sports. Omelyan Oshchudlyak has the story. VOA footage and video editing by Yuriy Dankevych.
