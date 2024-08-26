The Ukrainian military has come to rely on aid from allies around the world for arms and tactical training. But billions of dollars’ worth of supplies and equipment has been donated to Ukraine from inside the country and around the world. Omelyan Oshchudlyak met one industrious monk raising money for the country’s Armed Forces.
…
The Ukrainian military has come to rely on aid from allies around the world for arms and tactical training. But billions of dollars’ worth of supplies and equipment has been donated to Ukraine from inside the country and around the world. Omelyan Oshchudlyak met one industrious monk raising money for the country’s Armed Forces.
2024-08-26