Ukranian arts and culture have suffered losses since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. During two years of war, about 100 Ukrainian artists were killed and 800 cultural objects were damaged. Lesia Bakalets has the story from Kyiv. Camera: Evgenii Shynkar
2024-02-23