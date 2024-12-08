The town of Orikhiv in southeastern Ukraine is located just ten kilometers from the front lines and is under almost-constant Russian shelling. Only some 900 people remain, a fraction of those who lived there before the war. Among them is the couple of Yuriy and Lubov Lysenko, who have been caring for dozens of animals that their neighbors left behind. Eva Myronova has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. (Camera: Dmitriy Khrystenko; Video Editor: Dmitriy Khrystenko, Anna Rice)

